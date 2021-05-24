 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/uncovering-potential-risks-in-a-regional-banks-sme-loan-portfolio content esgSubNav
Log in to other products

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us
In This List
Blog

Uncovering Potential Risks in a Regional Bank’s SME Loan Portfolio
Blog

Understanding Sell-Side Views of the Residential Mortgage Industry

Blog

Investment Banking Essentials Newsletter: April Edition - Part 2

Blog

Investment Banking Essentials: April Edition

Blog

'Exit 2.0' for tech: Making sense of SPACs


Uncovering Potential Risks in a Regional Bank’s SME Loan Portfolio

Assessing the credit risk of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can be one of the most challenging tasks for a bank, especially when there is a lack of available financial information. The need for robust methods to evaluate potential exposure with SMEs became even more important during the uncertain period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many of these firms being harder hit than larger entities.

This U.S. regional bank was focused on inorganic growth and had acquired a number of loan portfolios as part of recent M&A transactions, with many of the borrowing entities being SMEs. The portfolio management team within the corporate banking division was charged with assessing their creditworthiness and pinpointing any potential problems. Access our complete case study to see how we helped this firm meet their goals.

  • Read our full case study

Uncovering Potential Risks in a Regional Bank’s SME Loan Portfolio

Click Here
  • Blog

JMP Securities is Now Available in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research Collection

Click Here
Learn more about Aftermarket Research
Request Demo