Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Research Now Available

We are pleased to announce that investment research from Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH) is now available in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Real-Time Research and Estimates offerings.

Analysts from TPH are among the most sought-after in the Energy sector for their opinions and forecasts in the upstream, infrastructure, energy services and equipment, refining, chemicals, renewables, and transportation sectors. S&P Global clients will have access to in-depth TPH company and industry reports, along with recurring publications, such as Oil Refining Weekly, Commodity Chemicals Weekly, Propane Weekly, Vehicle Miles Traveled Updated, and Renewable Fuels Weekly.

With analysts providing specialized coverage of approximately 130 companies, research from TPH provides comprehensive perspective on the full value chain in the energy market and an energy-only focus with deep sector expertise.

TPH adds further value to our Real-Time Research collection, which contains more than 40 million reports from more than 1,800 research providers. This research library features the world's top investment banks – including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, UBS, Bank of America, and Barclays – as well as key regional banks, such as Raymond James & Associates, Bank of Montreal, Mizuho Securities, Numis Securities and Macquarie.

To gain access to reports and estimates from Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., contact your account manager or the S&P Global investment research support team at ResearchSupport@splgobal.com.