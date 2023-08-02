Trucost and CDP partner on supply chain

The partnership will enable current and future members of CDP Supply Chain to use Trucost's environmental data to identify their most carbon intensive suppliers, enabling companies to concentrate efforts where they can best minimise business risk and reduce environmental impact. Large organisations have a significant problem understanding and managing their supply chain emissions due to their size and complexity. Trucost is able to solve this problem by identifying ‘hot spot' suppliers that offer the most potential for emissions reduction. CDP Supply Chain will then work with you to select the most appropriate suppliers to include in the engagement programme. In other words we are able to offer our clients the best of both worlds, the data expertise and analysis of Trucost, with the support and account management of the CDP Supply Chain engagement process. I look forward to working with both Dexter Galvin and Frances Way from the CDP and believe this to be a great opportunity for anyone interested in effective supply chain measurement and management, especially in light of the new GHG Protocol Standard for Scope 3.