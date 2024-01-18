 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/the-storm-before-the-storm-q1-2024-supply-chain-outlook content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

The Storm Before the Storm: Q1 2024 Supply Chain Outlook
Blog

Europe: 5 key media trends to watch in 2024

Podcast

Maritime and Trade Talk |Episode 24: Water stress and the 2024 sustainability outlook

Blog

Banking Essentials: January 10th

Blog

How Much Lithium Will It Take to Become Carbon-Free?


The Storm Before the Storm: Q1 2024 Supply Chain Outlook

2023 was a year of recovery, giving the air of a return to normal. Sadly, normal for supply chains means guiding operations through the middle of a storm of potential disruptions. Looking ahead to 2024, some disruptions are already visible, including the knock-on from conflict in the Middle East and the prospect of a renewed wave of trade protectionism. Others will emerge by surprise, reinforcing the importance of investments in resilience.

Download the full analysis here

Discover the power of the Supply Chain Console
Click Here