The Storm Before the Storm: Q1 2024 Supply Chain Outlook

2023 was a year of recovery, giving the air of a return to normal. Sadly, normal for supply chains means guiding operations through the middle of a storm of potential disruptions. Looking ahead to 2024, some disruptions are already visible, including the knock-on from conflict in the Middle East and the prospect of a renewed wave of trade protectionism. Others will emerge by surprise, reinforcing the importance of investments in resilience.

