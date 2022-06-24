 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/the-evolving-world-of-central-bank-digital-currencies content esgSubNav
The evolving world of central bank digital currencies

A central bank digital currency, or CBDC, is virtual money backed or issued by a central bank. Instead of printing physical money, the central bank issues electronic tokens and accounts. 

CBDCs are more cost efficient than physical cash because they have lower transaction costs, can promote financial inclusion, limit illicit activity and improve the functioning of monetary policy, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The world’s central banks have realized that they need to respond to the boom in private sector cryptocurrencies. If a large proportion of the population adopts a private foreign digital currency, for example, it could affect the central banks’ ability to carry out important monetary functions, such as acting as lender of last resort.

Many countries are actively evaluating CBDCs, and a few have issued CBDCs or done extensive pilots or tests, according to the IMF. Here's a visual guide on how they are researching and developing their versions of digital money.

