 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/the-evolution-of-esg-factors-in-credit-risk-assessment content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

The Evolution of ESG Factors in Credit Risk Assessment

Greenhouse gas and gold mines Nearly 1 ton of CO2 emitted per ounce of gold produced in 2019

European Energy Insights - September 2020

Q2: U.S. Solar and Wind Power by the Numbers

ESG, Energy Companies, And Downside Protection For Investors


The Evolution of ESG Factors in Credit Risk Assessment

This is the first blog in a series on ESG and Credit Risk Analysis

The environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact of firms across the globe is taking on an increasing level of importance as awareness continues to grow about the effect different business models can have on the well-being of society. Climate-related events can no longer be ignored as they become more frequent and intense, and issues such as biodiversity and sustainable infrastructure gain attention. In addition, company leaders are being encouraged to consider workforce inclusion and other human capital issues in their business strategies, and need to be cognizant of potential reputational risks that may arise if any ESG issue is not appropriately handled. 

ESG best practices take hold

The inclusion of ESG in credit risk analysis became a recognized international best practice in 2016 when the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) launched the ESG in Credit Risk and Ratings Initiative with the aim of enhancing the transparent and systematic integration of ESG factors in these assessments.

Today there is increasing evidence that ESG factors can affect credit risk[1] and investment performance,[2] and ESG considerations are gaining prominence within investment and risk management groups. After all, mismanagement and poor governance can contribute to credit rating downgrades, and environmental and social issues can lead to reputational, legal, and regulatory risks that may result in negative financial consequences for companies.

Mandatory ESG disclosure is now gaining speed. The European Banking Authority (EBA) recently published prescriptive guidelines on loan origination and monitoring, addressing credit-granting practices by European banks. These guidelines will go into effect on June 30, 2021, requiring banks to take into account the risks associated with ESG factors on the financial conditions of borrowers, in particular the potential impact of environmental factors and climate change.

ESG in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Corporate Credit Assessment Scorecards

S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Credit Assessment Scorecards provide a structured framework for assessing credit risk, generating credit scores that are designed to broadly align with credit ratings from S&P Global Ratings.[3] 

Our Scorecards enable ESG factors to be considered in credit risk analysis in a transparent and structured way, adopting a holistic approach while working through the regular credit assessment process.

For each of the three ESG dimensions (environmental, social, and governance), we first define the ESG credit risk factors, which are the factors that influence the capacity and willingness of an obligor to meet its financial commitments and that can have negative or positive credit impacts.  We then provide guidance on how to integrate these factors into the credit assessment. This analytical process remains mostly evidence-based, qualitative and, accordingly, rules driven. ESG factors can be considered in several areas within the Corporate Scorecard framework, including management and governance, country and industry risk, competitive position, and cash flow/leverage, as shown in Figure 1.

Figure1: Integrating ESG factors more explicitly and structurally in Credit Assessment Scorecards

 

 

For more information about our Corporate Scorecard with ESG Factors, please click here.

1  “ESG Investing is Becoming Critical for Credit Risk and Portfolio Management Professionals”, S&P Global Market Intelligence, March 9, 2020.

2 “How new EBA rules will impact credit risk & ESG data requirements”, Bloomberg Professional Services, July 14, 2020, www.bloomberg.com/professional/blog/how-new-eba-rules-will-impact-credit-risk-esg-data-requirements/.

3   S&P Global Ratings does not contribute to or participate in the creation of credit scores generated by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lowercase nomenclature is used to differentiate S&P Global Market Intelligence PD credit model scores from the credit ratings issued by S&P Global Ratings.

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo
  • Get Our Insights

Credit Assessment Scorecards and ESG Factors

Learn more