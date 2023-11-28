The Big Picture: 2024 M&A Industry Outlook

A look ahead to the key strategic trends expected to drive the 2024 M&A outlook

M&A activity has remained slow through most of 2023, but various catalysts have the potential to start encouraging dealmakers to come off the sidelines in 2024. Potential stability in rates, pent-up demand and pushes to consolidate or divest in certain industries may drive an uptick in the outlook for M&A activity.

The extremely small number of transactions in 2023 will make year-over-year M&A comparisons in 2024 easy to surpass, but large deals will continue to face hurdles, especially in the US where antitrust concerns have been a focus of regulators.