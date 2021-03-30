The 2021 U.S. Renewable Energy Outlook

After successfully navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, the renewables industry has a bright outlook for 2021 and beyond as several drivers favor continued aggressive development of wind, solar and battery storage. There are currently 232 GW of wind and solar projects in the U.S. pipeline. Over 21 GW of wind and roughly 15 GW of solar

capacity is expected to come online by the end of 2021. Battery storage development, estimated at 1,500 MW in 2020, is expected to grow by 15,000 MW over the years to 2024.

