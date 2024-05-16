Technology & Automation Insights: Elevating KYC and onboarding efficiency

S&P Global Market Intelligence and Validatis, a provider of company information from primary sources with the capability of representing regulatory verification processes, have joined forces in a collaborative podcast series that addresses the trends and challenges within the financial services industry given ever-increasing regulatory requirements. The podcasts provide insight into the importance of effective client lifecycle management programs to streamline KYC and onboarding efficiency, and how to scale opportunities with Managed Services to remain regulatory compliant.

Sam Jarrett, Regulatory Compliance Product Specialist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, discusses how the financial services industry is embracing client lifecycle requirements amidst a complex regulatory landscape and technological advancements.

This episode focuses on the following topics:

How firms are embracing technology and automation.

Impacts on client acquisition and retention.

Interoperability, operational efficiencies and scalability.

How automation is helping the industry.

Shortfalls of automation.

