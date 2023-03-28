Staying Strong in Volatile Markets: How Banks Can Overcome Challenges to Funding and Lending

Banks are facing challenges to funding and lending in today’s volatile markets. The war in Ukraine shows no sign of ending, we’re in a new interest rate environment, and some market fallout has been seen, notably the failure of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank, which prompted turmoil in wider markets. Yet banks must remain steady, keep lending and try to turn a profit at the same time, according to panellists at the European Banking Federation and S&P Global Market Intelligence’s most recent “Banking Essentials” webinar.

Key takeaways: