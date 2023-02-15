State of Metaverse, Cryptocurrency and Web3 in Asia Pacific

As Game Technology helps create the Metaverse, Enterprises consider role of Virtual Worlds

The metaverse is at the forefront of emerging technology. The idea spells a new era for technology-driven transformation, and with it, opportunity for value creation.

The metaverse represents a virtual world, a set of connected environments, that allows us to interact with one another digitally in real time from anywhere, using almost any device from a laptop to a smartphone, including Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and even holographic projections. It can provide both an alternative to the physical world or an augmentation of the physical world to enhance an experience.

The following charts detail funding rounds for companies designated by S&P Global Market Intelligence as working in 3D, AR, VR, Extended Reality (XR), Mixed Reality (MR), digital twin and Internet of Things (IoT). Some of these companies are operating in the periphery of the metaverse with products and business models that feed a larger ecosystem of legacy technologies.

