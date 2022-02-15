SPAC and Equity Issuance Finish 2021 with Strong Momentum

SPAC IPO and Equity Capital Markets activity continued to grow in Q4, capping off a busy 2021. Issuance in both pockets of the market increased year over year, setting high water marks for 2022.
In Q4, SPACs raised a total of $31 billion in capital from IPOs across 210 transactions. The volume of proceeds raised from SPACS in 2021 increased 99% from 2020, and total transactions jumped 69% year over year.
The global equity capital markets continued to grow for the second consecutive year, with the $1.05 trillion in 2021 issuance representing a 17% year-over-year increase. Equity market issuance rose in all regions last year except for Latin America, which saw a 30% year-over-year drop in gross proceeds in 2021.
