S&P Composite 1500 Q4 2021 Sector Earnings & Revenue

EPS Beats and Misses %

In Q4 2021, 71.6% of the S&P 1500 Composite Index constituents surpassed EPS expectations vs. S&P Capital IQ Estimates. Information Technology led the pack, with 88.0% of companies in the sector beating EPS estimates. Energy and Utilities had the least number of firms that beat expectations with 55.6%.

EPS Growth %

Year-over-year, the S&P Composite 1500 Index recorded a blended market-weighted EPS growth rate of 32.5% for Q4 2021. The highest EPS growth sector was Consumer Discretionary with 91.6%, significantly more than the next highest sector, Real Estate, with 58.8%. The sectors with the lowest EPS growth were Utilities and Consumer Staples with 3.7% and 6.4%, respectively.

Revenue Beats and Misses %

74.8% of firms in the S&P Composite 1500 beat S&P Capital IQ Estimates for revenue in Q4 2021. The Consumer Staples sector led the pack with 86.8% of firms exceeding analyst expectations, followed closely by the Energy, Information Technology, and Materials sectors. Communication Services was the lowest performing sector with 66.7%.

YoY Revenue Growth %

Overall, Q4 2021 blended market-weighted revenue for the S&P Composite 1500 grew at 15.1% year-over-year. The Energy sector had the highest growth, with 87.5%, and Consumer Staples had the lowest growth in revenue with 4.3%.

Firms that Reported EPS