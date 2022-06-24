S&P Composite 1500 Q3 2021 Sector Earnings & Revenue

EPS Beats and Misses %

In Q3 2021, 59.0% of the S&P 1500 Composite Index constituents surpassed EPS expectations vs. S&P Capital IQ Estimates; 89.7% of Financial and Information Technology firms exceeded expectations and 66.7% of Utilities topped EPS estimates. The sector with the lowest percentage of firms beating EPS estimates was Energy with 12.9%.

EPS Growth %

Year-over-year, the S&P Composite 1500 Index recorded a blended EPS growth rate of 24.8% for Q3 2021. The three sectors with the highest growth included Real Estate with 70.1%, Communication Services with 66.8%, and Materials with 50.8%. Meanwhile, Consumer Discretionary EPS growth fell -18.5%.

Revenue Beats and Misses %

74.5% of firms in the S&P Composite 1500 beat S&P Capital IQ Estimates for revenue for Q3 2021. Consistent with the EPS estimates results, the Financials and Information Technology sectors led the pack with 88.7% of firms surpassing estimates. Utilities had the least with 29.4% of firms beating estimates.

YoY Revenue Growth %

Overall, Q3 2021 blended revenue for the S&P Composite 1500 grew at 20.8% year-over-year. The Energy sector had the strongest progress with 70.2% growth, followed by Communication Services’ 33.0%, and Materials’ 28.4%. Utilities had the slowest growth in revenue with 2.7%.

Firms that Reported EPS