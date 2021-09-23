 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/smart-thermostats-gain-traction-in-us-point-to-modest-electricity-savings content esgSubNav

Smart thermostats gain traction in US, point to modest electricity savings
Smart thermostats gain traction in US, point to modest electricity savings

After more than a decade on the market, smart thermostats are on course to penetrate a relatively modest 16.6% of U.S. broadband households by year-end 2021 as consumers slowly digest messaging around cost savings in the absence of a broad regulatory catalyst.

However, we expect increased deployments from HVAC installers and new home builders will augment retail sales over our five-year forecast, pushing smart thermostat shipments up at an 11.4% CAGR.

SNL Image

Our forecast for smart thermostats installed by 2025 yields a reduction in nationwide HVAC power consumption equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of the state of New Hampshire.

MI clients can access a more complete analysis of the smart thermostat market, including shipments, installed base, revenue and a power conservation sensitivity analysis.

