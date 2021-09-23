 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/q1-us-solar-and-wind-power-by-the-numbers content esgSubNav
Q1: U.S. Solar and Wind Power by the Numbers

Highlights

The U.S. solar market added 2,827 MW of utility-scale capacity in Q1

Wind developers added 3,334 MW of capacity in the first quarter of 2021

The U.S. solar market got off to a hot start in 2021, adding 2,827 MW of utility-scale capacity in Q1, a 36% increase from the same period in 2020. The U.S. now has 51,966 MW of utility-scale solar power capacity, excluding residential systems.

Meanwhile, wind developers added 3,334 MW of capacity in the first quarter of 2021, a 75% increase from the same period in 2020.

Get essential insights into our quarterly review of the U.S. solar and wind power sector:

  • Solar and wind capacity by the quarter
  • Largest completed solar and wind power plant projects
  • Planned projects by development status
  • Largest owners of planned solar and wind projects in the quarter

 

Q1' 2021 U.S. Power Forecast

