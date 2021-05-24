 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/q1-2021-global-capital-markets-activity-spac-ipos-issuance-in-consumer-discretionary-sector-surge content esgSubNav
Q1 2021 Global Capital Markets Activity: SPAC IPOs, Issuance in Consumer Discretionary Sector Surge

Highlights

2020 was thought to be the year of SPACs, yet initial public offerings (IPOs) of SPACs in Q1 2021 overtook the full-year 2020 total.

Our new Global Capital Markets Activity Infographic recaps key issuance and market metrics from Q1 2021, including the surge in SPACs.

2020 was thought to be the year of SPACs, yet initial public offerings (IPOs) of SPACs in Q1 2021 overtook all of 2020. During the first three months, SPACs raised a total of $88.5 billion in capital from IPOs, nearly 22x more than the $4 billion raised in 2020. During the this first quarter alone, there were 320 blank-check companies that went public globally which is 10x more than the same quarter prior year.

Complete the form below to see our new Global Capital Markets Activity Infographic, which includes data on global SPAC IPOs, the ten largest SPAC IPOs of Q1 2021, SPACs that are receiving private investment in public equity (PIPE), and more.

  • Download the complete infographic

Global Capital Markets Activity - Q1 2021

