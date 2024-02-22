Private Credit Investors and Sustainability

Private markets participants face unique challenges in building investment or reporting programs around sustainability or environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors. Limited data, rapidly evolving regulatory frameworks, and nuanced reporting issues create numerous challenges for general partners (GPs), even as investors are dramatically increasing their demands for detailed reporting.

GPs Embrace ESG

Once a niche topic in the private markets, ESG is now permeating across the investment landscape. Stakeholders in every sector are focusing more attention on the potential positive and negative impacts, influencing deal decision-making and valuations.

Overall, policymakers are increasingly focused on how financial services businesses can drive positive change. This pressure applies to both GPs and the portfolio businesses in which they invest. While Europe is leading the charge with initiatives like the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), new ESG regulatory reforms are emerging in every region, many of which are focused on disclosure and reporting requirements.

Responding to these demands can be a complex task, but there can be many benefits for private market participants to embrace ESG as a business-as-usual activity rather than a standalone specialty, as it can help them:

Manage risk . As materiality concerns go beyond financial data, ESG metrics enable a more in-depth assessment of risk during the due diligence process and throughout the investment period.

. As materiality concerns go beyond financial data, ESG metrics enable a more in-depth assessment of risk during the due diligence process and throughout the investment period. Maximise profitability . Sophisticated fund managers are actively factoring borrowers ESG credentials and the financial impact of transition risk into lending rates.

. Sophisticated fund managers are actively factoring borrowers ESG credentials and the financial impact of transition risk into lending rates. Drive value . The practice of ESG reporting can be an indicator of strong corporate oversight, controls, and a commitment to transparency.

. The practice of ESG reporting can be an indicator of strong corporate oversight, controls, and a commitment to transparency. Create differentiation. As investors prioritize ESG, GPs tracking and reporting on portfolio company ESG metrics can demonstrate their commitment to driving better financial performance and supporting E, S, and G improvements.

ESG and Credit Risk

The conversation around sustainability is getting a lot more attention in discussions about financial wellness, as ESG factors obviously impact the creditworthiness of loans and investments. But, in prior schools of thought, ESG was a separate conversation. Now the market is shifting to how E, S, and G can also impact probabilities of default (PDs) and creditworthiness. It is no longer just a credit conversation, but ESG and credit. Of course, everyone is trying to understand the best approaches to drive these assessments.

S&P Global Market Intelligence provides a complete set of sustainability expertise, workflow tools, and data insights for private markets fund managers. This includes sustainability metrics for private assets at all stages of the investment lifecycle, from investment screening and due diligence through to portfolio management. It also includes tools to help firms efficiently collect, analyze, benchmark, and report to investors.

Credit Assessment Scorecards with ESG Credit Metrics explicitly include ESG credit risk factors that are considered in detail alongside traditional credit analysis formalized in the Scorecards. The ESG Credit Metrics are alpha-numeric quantifications of the expected impact of the ESG credit risk factors on a final credit score and are shown on a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 being positive and 5 very negative.

S&P Global ESG Scores provide a view into a range of environmental, social, and governance factors that are expected to have an impact on a company’s growth, profitability, capital efficiency, and risk exposure.

Climate RiskGauge estimates the financial impact of climate transition and physical risks by looking at a compact set of financials, projected emissions, and a firm’s implied market capitalization to arrive at the estimation of a credit score change[1] over a given time horizon for public and private companies.