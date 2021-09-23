New film release windows emerging in the wake of the pandemic

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced theaters to shut down throughout 2020, studios adopted new distribution strategies to get their films in front of people and opened the gates for more permanent changes.
The result of the changes is a shifting mix of release windows. NBCUniversal Media LLC has crafted a unique agreement in which its films will have at least a 17-day theatrical window before being released on premium video on demand, or PVOD. However, if the films make at least $50 million in its opening weekend, the theatrical window grows to 31 days before PVOD release.
Other studios have cut the exclusive theatrical window from 90 days to 45 days. It appears the shorter theatrical window will give way to the studios' films being released on their respective streaming platforms, leading to the belief that these giant media companies are using their marquee film properties to drive streaming subscriber growth.
After the limited streaming release, the films will likely move into the typical modern era of distribution with a traditional VOD release along with DVD/Blu-ray and electronic sell-through. From there, films would debut on either a premium network, like HBO, or a streaming service.
Below is a graphical approximation of what could be the new pattern of release windows. It incorporates the early PVOD window that could start after 17 days and then move to streaming after 28 days on PVOD. After that, it would become more traditional with the VOD, disc and EST release that moves into the streaming and/or pay TV release.
Still, it is in the early stages of this new era of film distribution. We are likely to see changes and adjustments and that the release strategy will be more on a case-by-case basis, depending on how strong the theatrical run is for a film. It is a new world for movie lovers with many more options available for how they want to watch a new film.
