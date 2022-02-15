Mizuho Securities is Now Available in S&P Global’s Aftermarket Research

We are pleased to announce that research from Mizuho Securities, among the top-ranked investment research providers globally, is now available in the S&P Global Aftermarket Research collection. Mizuho Securities research has never been available on an embargoed basis, and can only be accessed via S&P Global with an Aftermarket Research license.
Mizuho Securities is featured among the top research firms by Institutional Investor, ranking 2nd on the All-Japan Research Team and 16th among Top Global Research firms.
“Research is central to our commitment of delivering high-quality, value-add insights to our clients through our desktop workflows and analytics,” said Sarah Cottle, Managing Director, S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The addition of Mizuho Securities research is a key diffentiator in our research offering for any client seeking greater visibility on Japanese and Pan-Asian companies and industries.”
Mizuho research has been available on S&P Global platforms on a Real-Time Research basis to approved clients since 2011, with more than 150,000 reports available. The entire collection of English and Japanese language reports are accessible to S&P Global clients with an Aftermarket Research license, joining other leading Asia-Pacific research providers Nomura (ranked 11th by Institutional Investor among Top Global Research firms), CICC (#14), and Huatai Securities (#15).
With nearly 67 senior analysts covering more than 690 Pan Asian companies, research from Mizuho Securities provides detailed information on Japanese and global industry trends, listed companies, economic conditions in Japan and around the world, interest rates, forex, and credit.
Mizuho Securities adds further value to our Aftermarket Research collection, which contains more than 40 million reports from more than 1,900 investment banks and independent research providers, including J.P. Morgan, UBS, Deutsche Bank, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citigroup – and now Mizuho Securities.
The S&P Global Aftermarket Research offering continues to expand, providing greater coverage of companies and industries globally, with leading research providers from more than 190 countries. In 2021, S&P welcomed more than 55 new contributors, including Macquarie, William Blair, Needham & Company, JMP Securities, Lodge Partners, and Greenwich Associates.
