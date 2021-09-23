 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/middle-east-africa-ma-by-the-numbers-q2-2021 content esgSubNav

In This List
Blog

Middle East & Africa M&A by the Numbers: Q2 2021
Blog

Netflix amortized content spend estimated at $13.6 billion in 2021

Blog

Summer box office rebounds in 2021

Video

S&P Capital IQ Pro | Unrivaled Sector Coverage

Video

S&P Capital IQ Pro | Powering Your Edge


Middle East & Africa M&A by the Numbers: Q2 2021

Compared to Q2 2020, the most pandemic-impacted quarter of last year, total transaction value declined by 38% with transaction volume increasing 74%.

  • Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: Q2 2021

Read More
Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo