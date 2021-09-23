Live TV still dominates most TV viewing in Asia

The Kagan 2021 Asia Consumer Insights survey found that nearly all internet adults in China view online video, using an average of five OTT video services. The same goes for India. Nine out of ten internet adults in South Korea report viewing online video, as well. All this would suggest that these Asian markets are following the same evolutionary shift toward viewing more on-demand video as in Europe and the U.S. Yet, our consumer age group profiles, including twenty-somethings, thirty-somethings and forty-somethings, show that the majority of internet adults in Asia still watch either primarily live (linear) TV or mostly live TV with some VOD content. In this way, most twenty-somethings have very similar TV viewing habits to older adults.
There are numerous factors differentiating Asia’s digital entertainment markets from other geographic regions. Some of these factors include the availability of inexpensive multichannel TV services, the tremendous popularity of short-form video content (e.g. YouTube, etc.) consumed largely on mobile devices, and the lack of high-quality native-language online subscription video (SVOD) content.
Kagan Consumer Insights surveys track major trends in the U.S., European and Asian digital entertainment markets, ranging from device ownership and service usage to consumer behavior characteristics. Consumer Insights is a regular feature from Kagan, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence's TMT offering, providing exclusive research and commentary.
