JMP Securities is Now Available in the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research Collection

We are pleased to announce that investment research from JMP Securities, a leading US research provider highly regarded for their coverage of the financial, technology and healthcare sectors, is now available to S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research clients.

JMP Securities’ 34 equity research analysts cover more than 380 companies, primarily in North America. The firm has distributed research reports on S&P Global Market Intelligence platforms via our Real-Time Research offering since 2007, and the full history of 49,000 JMP Securities reports can now be accessed by any client with an Aftermarket Research license.

Within the healthcare sector, JMP analysts provide strong coverage of biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The team’s financial services coverage includes a focus on real estate, mortgage finance, investment banking, insurance, commercial finance and financial technology. JMP’s technology analysts publish reports on cybersecurity, IT Infrastructure, software and digital media.

JMP Securities Research Global Industry Coverage

JMP Securities adds significant value to the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research offering, which contains 30 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers. JMP Securities joins a list of leading global and regional investment banks in the S&P Global Aftermarket Research offering, including Barclays, Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Macquarie and UBS.

Over the past six months, we have continued to expand the Aftermarket Research offering. In addition to JMP Securities, Citi, Credit Suisse, Macquarie, Nomura and ODDO BHF have recently been added to the research collection, providing clients with unparalleled enhancements in high-quality, in-depth company and industry research.

