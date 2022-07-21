 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/investor-activism-campaigns-hit-record-mark-in-h1-2022 content esgSubNav
Investor Activism Campaigns Hit Record Mark in H1 2022
Investor Activism Campaigns Hit Record Mark in H1 2022

The Securities and Exchange Commission issued guidance in late 2021 that makes it harder for US companies to block climate change and human rights petitions from annual shareholder votes. This may have fueled a record-breaking flurry of investor activism campaigns in H1 2022, as the 777 campaigns launched in H1 eclipsed the previous record set in H1 2020. View our infographic below for further details of investor activism campaigns from H1, including breakdowns of ESG activism campaigns by campaign type, companies targeted, and campaign success.

A Deeper Look at Investor Activism Campaigns

