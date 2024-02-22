 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/investor-activism-campaign-volume-reaches-new-record-high-in-2023 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Investor Activism Campaign Volume Reaches New Record High in 2023
Blog

Investment Banking Essentials: February 7

Blog

Banking Essentials: January 24th

Blog

Banking Essentials: January 10th

Blog

How Much Lithium Will It Take to Become Carbon-Free?


Investor Activism Campaign Volume Reaches New Record High in 2023

2023 was another very busy year for activists, as they launched a total of 1,151 campaigns, up slightly from the full-year 2022 total of 1,083. ESG continues to be a prominent theme, making up 82% of campaign objectives in 2023. More than 60% of the ESG campaigns launched in 2023 focused on corporate governance.

The Consumer Discretionary sector saw the highest year-over-year (YoY) increase in ESG-related activist campaigns at 24%, followed by Financials with a 23% jump in campaigns. Sectors with less activity include Information Technology and Communication Services, which have seen a 15% and 16% YoY decrease in campaigns launched, respectively.

While there is an increasing trend in ESG-related investor activist campaigns and the volume of campaigns launched in general, 2023 featured the lowest success or settle rate over the past four years with 10%, down from 31% in 2019. The Information Technology sector had the highest success or settle rate of 19.3%, while the Energy sector produced the most unsuccessful campaigns with 74%.

View our complete infographic on 2023 investor activism campaigns
Click here
  • WEBINAR

Evolution of Investor Activism: What's Next?

WATCH NOW
  • Podcast

IR in Focus

LISTEN NOW