Investment Research Brokers Ramp up Cryptocurrency Coverage

Highlights

Cryptocurrency continues to garner a mainstream level of attention from consumers and financial institutions alike.

Research brokers are also taking notice, as analysts have ramped up their coverage of this burgeoning asset class.

To help quantify this growing focus, we've taken stock of the crypto-related investment reports in our Aftermarket Research collection and created an infographic to visualize report totals, broker coverage and some popular reports.

