Insight Weekly: US stock performance; banks' M&A risk; COVID-19 vaccine makers' earnings

In this edition, we take a close look at the year-to-date performance of the U.S. stock market, which has become an unlikely haven for investors as inflation surges to levels not seen in decades. Since the start of 2021, the S&P 500 has jumped more than 25%. Energy has led all sectors due to increases in crude oil and fuel prices caused by rising demand and limited supply growth. Strong corporate earnings also have boosted stock prices and stoked a risk-on sentiment that is expected to continue through the rest of 2021 and into 2022.

The U.S. banking industry could see a slowdown in M&A activity due to a backlog of bank deal applications at the Federal Reserve. Though delays in Fed approvals seem to be limited to the largest pending deals, banks of all sizes are hyperaware of the regulatory environment and considering if now is a good time to strike a deal, one deal adviser said.

COVID-19 vaccine makers AstraZeneca and Moderna missed EPS estimates for the third quarter, while the majority of the 19 top biopharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and BioNTech exceeded analysts' expectations. AstraZeneca recorded a jump in quarterly revenue but took a hit from higher research and development costs. Moderna slashed its COVID-19 vaccine sales outlook due to manufacturing delays and slowing demand in wealthier countries.

US Stock Performance in Focus

Chasing riskier bets, investors push equities higher

Investors are chasing riskier bets as strong corporate earnings push stock prices higher and the Federal Reserve's pandemic-era economic support begins to wind down.

Inflation drives investors to US stocks

As inflation runs up to levels not seen in over 30 years, some S&P 500 sectors are rallying.

Financials

Deal delays dampen US banks' M&A appetite

The current regulatory environment, in which several U.S. bank deals are facing delays as they await regulatory approval, is giving would-be buyers and sellers "some pause," one deal adviser said.

Overdraft fees rise in Q3 but long-term trends point downward

U.S. banks pared a coronavirus slump in overdraft fees, as shop re-openings and an economic rebound provided some respite from an industrywide shift away from charges.

Asian banks' debt raising falls off cliff in October on China property concerns

Banks in the Asia-Pacific region raised about $5.11 billion by issuing debt securities in October, compared to more than $26 billion in the previous month, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Japan's megabanks face higher credit risk after government subsidy ends

Bad loans at Japan's three megabanks may rise further as many borrowers, still struggling with the aftermath of the pandemic, will be forced to start paying interest on their loans after a government subsidy program ended.

US new bank charter applications of 2021: De novo activity surpasses '20

A digital bank in Wisconsin targeting retail customers and a Florida bank seeking institutional clients are the latest bank charter applications.

Insurance

Claims severity remains painful for largest US personal auto insurers

More serious auto accidents and inflationary pressures continue to push up insurers' average cost of claims in the private auto market.

Healthcare

COVID-19 shots fail to immunize drugmakers from EPS misses in broadly upbeat Q3

Sixteen of the 19 top biopharmaceutical companies surpassed analysts' EPS forecasts for the quarter, with only Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca and Moderna missing their estimates — though each of the stragglers painted a picture of a brighter future.

Real Estate

US hotel sector gains popularity with investors, leading to take-private deals

The U.S. hotel sector has seen deal volumes tick up throughout 2021, signaling a recovery from the hefty impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Improving fundamentals have attracted more investors to the sector, including private capital.

Self-storage occupancy gains to taper off, leading to growth slowdown

Average occupancy at U.S. self-storage facilities is at unusually high levels, suggesting that demand will slow in 2022.

Technology, Media and Telecommunications

Media sector's capital markets activity falls to new low in October

The media sector raised about $445.3 million from debt offerings and $3 million from common equity offerings last month. That compared to aggregate raises of $6.53 billion across offering types in September.

Energy and Utilities

Institutions buy into shale gas stocks in Q3 as commodity prices shoot higher

Led by Blackstone, several private equity firms and Stanford University's endowment fund began to dip into pure-play shale gas stocks after the NYMEX gas price nearly doubled in 2021.

European utilities surf price surge, escape clawback measures in Q3

European utilities largely exceeded analysts' EBITDA expectations in the third quarter, cashing in on surging power prices while less impacted by regulatory interventions than expected.

Oil, gas deal values plunge in October despite major pipe deals

The combined value of whole-company and minority-stake deals in October plummeted by $21.92 billion over the prior-year period, while the value of asset-level transactions fell 53%.

Metals and Mining

Bullish signals give uranium producers hope for market turnaround

Decreased supplies, higher prices and rising interest in nuclear power have encouraged major uranium producers to think long-term contracts from nuclear power utilities will follow.

Mining companies flag rising inflation in Q3'21, climbing costs into 2022

Mining sector executives and analysts highlighted significant cost increases in fuels and other inputs as well as challenges in the labor market.

The Week in M&A

Ericsson dials into enterprise wireless market with $6B Vonage buy

Simmons First buying Spirit of Texas Bancshares in $581M deal

October extends infotech M&A boom as new adviser mediates top deal

Data center REITs CyrusOne, CoreSite Realty acquired in all-cash deals

