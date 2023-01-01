 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-may-23-2023 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Insight Weekly: Sustainable bonds face hurdles; bad loans among landlords; AI investments up
Podcast

Master of Risk | Episode 3: Live from the Global Credit & Risk Symposium

Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 116: Securing Digital Experiences

Volume of Investment Research Reports on Generative AI Skyrocketed in Q1 2023

Blog

Insight Weekly: Bank oversight steps up; auto insurers’ dismal year; VC investment slumps


Insight Weekly: Sustainable bonds face hurdles; bad loans among landlords; AI investments up

Today is Tuesday, May 23, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at the development of the sustainable debt market. Experts say banks and governments have mostly avoided raising funds through sustainability-linked bonds (SLBs) amid regulatory hurdles, investor skepticism and other challenges, making the widespread adoption of the instrument unlikely in the foreseeable future. Fifteen index-eligible SLBs have observation dates this year, with several issuers facing the risk of higher coupon payments as external factors impact their sustainability performance. Banks are mulling alternative sustainable bond structures to expand their issuance capacity. Analysts expect to see increasing issuance of social bonds and other instruments linked to green transition activities. European Union negotiators have agreed to a new green bond standard that aims to aid market growth. However, the new standard may see limited initial uptake as disincentives weigh on issuers, according to market participants.

European banks are expected to face an increase in bad loans among owners of old and poorly located office buildings. The impact of environmental, social and governance policies on occupiers, investors and lenders is casting doubt on the viability of secondary assets outside prime locations in major cities.

Private equity and venture capital firms have invested $10.34 billion in the global artificial intelligence and machine learning sector through 342 transactions in the year through May 14, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. The US and Canada had the most number of transactions during the period, with 147 deals worth an aggregate $5.05 billion.

  • In Focus: Sustainable Debt Market

    • Sustainability-linked bonds face growth barrier as key issuer groups steer clear

      Regulatory hurdles, investor skepticism and other challenges mean banks and governments have largely steered clear of sustainability-linked bonds to raise funds, with widespread adoption of SLBs unlikely in the foreseeable future.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Higher costs loom for sustainability-linked bond issuers as deadlines approach

      As a growing number of SLBs approach their observation dates, issuers face a risk of higher funding costs if they fail to meet their targets. But missed targets could have a positive impact on the broader SLB market.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Banks embrace alternative sustainable bonds as green loan supply diminishes

      Analysts expect banks to issue more social bonds and instruments linked to transitional activities, while their green bond supply may start to lose pace.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      New EU green bond standard may see low uptake with challenges exceeding benefits

      Stringent criteria, data unavailability, high costs and potentially heightened liability risk mean that many green bond issuers will find it too difficult or risky to adopt the new standard.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • US banks well-positioned to handle CRE defaults even as rates rise        

      Defaults in the consumer real estate loan market are expected to be spread over time, reducing the risk of a credit crunch among regional banks exposed to office and retail loans.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      US banks go on defense, revamp balance sheets in Q1 2023       

      Banks are increasingly relying on wholesale funding.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Europe's banks face higher bad loans linked to old, unwanted office buildings

      Secondary office assets face "a perfect storm" of environmental, social and governance policies, green building regulations, remote working and rising interest rates that threaten the ability of their landlords to finance debt.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Japan's megabanks expect overseas loans to help drive profits in fiscal '24

      Japan's three megabanks expect their net profits to keep rising in the current fiscal year that started on April 1, helped by strong loan demand abroad despite higher interest rates.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • Insurtech Root's private auto combined ratio tops 200% for 2nd straight year

      An S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis found that Root had a private auto combined ratio of 277% in 2022, up from 256.8% in 2021 and 186.8% in 2020.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • US REIT average short interest unchanged in April

      The self-storage segment booked the biggest gain in average short interest across all property types, up 68 basis points from the previous month to 3.3% of shares outstanding as of April 28.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Private equity investments in AI, machine learning tick up in Q1

      Global private equity investments in the AI and machine learning segment came to $5.81 billion across 247 deals in the first quarter, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Euro adoption: After Croatia, who's next?

      Following Croatia's accession on Jan. 1, 2023, seven out of 27 EU member states are yet to adopt the euro.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • RRA Research: Voters overwhelmingly reject El Paso climate change referendum

      During a special election May 6, voters in El Paso, Texas, soundly rejected Proposition K, a climate change policy measure that could have also led to the municipalization of El Paso Electric Co.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Efforts to remove billions in US fossil fuel subsidies face uphill battle

      President Joe Biden's 2024 budget eliminates special tax provisions for oil and natural gas companies, which the White House estimates would save the US Treasury $31 billion over the next decade. The industry is fighting to preserve them.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Gas utilities increasingly focus on pipeline blending in hydrogen pilot projects

      Gas utility operators continue to pilot hydrogen production, storage and end uses, but demonstrating that natural gas networks can safely carry the fuel has emerged as a key priority among more than three dozen projects.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • 451 Research: Mind the gaps: Security, privacy, preference as drivers of customer experience

      Stronger data security and stewardship practices could be drivers of customer trust and engagement rather than impediments to the acceleration of customer experience outcomes. But organizations must resolve internal friction points to get there.

      451 Research is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Australian rare earth explorers struggle to capitalize on decade-high spend

      Rare earth explorers and developers say they need to do a better job communicating to investors to attract the significant funding needed to turn Australia into a major global producer.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Russian Shadow Shipping – Emerging New Owners

      Prior to the introduction of the G7 oil price cap in December 2022, a number of vessels moved from direct Russian ownership or nationality to new companies domiciled in India and the United Arab Emirates.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Sustainability

    • New crop of US investment firms vying for opportunities amid anti-ESG backlash

      Activist firms with a conservative strategy say they offer an alternative for investors who might feel overlooked by stakeholder capitalism and socially minded corporations.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

The Big Number

Read full article

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @BrianJScheid on Twitter.

Transform Your Tomorrow

A sustainable tomorrow starts with actionable intelligence today. Advance your sustainability journey with data, analytics and workflow solutions that help you take the next step. And the step after that.

Learn More

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Increase your competitive edge with essential insights delivered straight to your inbox. We offer complimentary newsletters on a wide variety of topics to help you stay on top of what’s moving the markets, separating the immaterial from the invaluable. Review our newsletters and sign up here.

IHS Markit is now part of S&P Global.

Compiled by Alex Virtucio

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Follow Up