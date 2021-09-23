Insight Weekly: CEO pay rises; healthcare M&A rebounds; corporate capex to grow

Exclusive features and news analysis of key sectors and markets. Subscribe on LinkedIn >
In this edition, we take a closer look at the remuneration increases of CEOs at some of the highest profile U.S. companies in various industries in 2020. Jamie Dimon, who has been at the helm of JPMorgan since 2005, saw his compensation rise 0.2% on a yearly basis. Nine of the 10 highest-paid U.S. asset manager CEOs received a boost in total compensation last year, while several chief executives of big names in fossil fuel production, refining and transportation saw their pay increase despite the record-low crude prices and COVID-19 pandemic demand deficit.
Healthcare mergers and acquisition activity surged in the second quarter, boosted by life sciences and health technology companies. Aggregate deal value grew more than four-fold to $81.3 billion year over year, with Thermo Fisher Scientific's $21 billion purchase of PPD the largest M&A announcement of the quarter. Expected growth in the healthcare industry could fuel acquisition activity in 2021 and beyond, according to analysts.
Global corporate capital expenditure is poised to grow 13.3% this year, the biggest annual rise since 2007, as a post-pandemic economic recovery and record levels of borrowing arm companies with $7.9 trillion of cash to spend, according to a forecast by S&P Global Ratings. Excluding the hard-hit energy and materials sectors, capex will jump 15% to a record $2.8 trillion, with the information technology and utilities sectors leading the growth.
CEO Compensation in Focus
Many fossil fuel CEOs saw pay increase in 2020 amid severe industry downturn
Continental Resources occupied the top spot in a list of the 10 top-earning CEOs in the oil, gas and coal industries, with William Berry raking in $29.2 million even as the company's stock price plummeted over 50% during the period.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Blackstone's Schwarzman leads way in pay among US financial services CEOs
A majority of the top-paid U.S. asset management CEOs and investment bank CEOs received a pay increase in 2020.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
LendingTree's Lebda top-paid US fintech, payments CEO in 2020
Ten U.S. fintech and payments CEOs received more than $20.0 million in total compensation in 2020.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon highest-paid US bank CEO in 2020
Jamie Dimon moved back into the top position after the 2019 leader — Wells Fargo’s Charles Scharf — saw a nearly 44% drop in total compensation in 2020.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Deep Dives
In-depth features looking at the impact of major news developments in key industries.
Financials
US companies unwind cash buffers as economy recovers, default risk eases
Corporate America borrowed heavily and scaled back spending as COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the global economy, but with revenues ballooning, the need for companies to retain high levels of cash has reduced.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Business loan demand bounces back, US banks are ready
A Federal Reserve survey of senior loan officers showed more loan officers than not reporting stronger loan demand among large- and middle-market firms for the first time in more than a year.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Energy loan portfolios decline for most large US lenders in the space
Higher oil prices helped improve the credit outlook for energy loans, but most U.S. banks with over $1 billion in lending exposure to the sector continued to report declines in their portfolios.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Insurance
California's insurer of last resort faces fire-coverage challenges after ruling
Superior Court Judge Mary Strobel ruled that the California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plans, or FAIR Plans, can provide liability coverage that resembles typical comprehensive homeowners insurance, or HO-3, policies, but questions around coverage in the wildfire-plagued state remain.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Florida regulator acts again amid signs of rising stress among property insurers
Homeowner insurer Gulfstream followed American Capital Assurance into state-directed liquidation in late July. Meanwhile a growing number of property insurance companies show signs of distress based on tests used by insurance regulators.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Credit and Markets
Hong Kong IPO market gets boost as mainland China, US tighten grip on listings
The pending cybersecurity rule, together with Beijing's recent investigation into DiDi Global days after its US$4.4 billion U.S. IPO, have led some mainland Chinese companies to abandon their IPO plans in the U.S. and switch to Hong Kong.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
With no signs of easing, supply bottleneck pushes inflation toward overheating
A global supply bottleneck that has driven up shipping rates and slowed deliveries to a crawl could last well beyond earlier expectations.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Global corporate capex poised for biggest surge since 2007, S&P forecasts
Global corporate capital expenditure will grow as the ongoing economic recovery and policy support for the shift to net-zero carbon emissions encourage investment, according to S&P Global Ratings.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Energy and Utilities
Target Zero: Southern must complete Vogtle nukes, offset gas to cut emissions
Southern expects to achieve net-zero emissions by or before 2050 and has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 52% from 2007 benchmark levels.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
US energy storage ascent hits new heights despite battery crunch
Developers of large-scale energy storage projects supplied 463 MW in the second quarter, a thirteenfold jump from a year ago. Much bigger volumes could arise in coming quarters, depending on availability of lithium-ion battery cells.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Healthcare
Healthcare M&A activity rebounds in Q2'21 as pharma companies scan for deals
The number of healthcare deals announced overall grew from the same quarter a year ago, with the number of transactions almost doubling and aggregate value growing more than four-fold to $81.27 billion.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Real Estate
Challenging macro environment brings long-standing mortgage REIT to a crossroads
A "crowding out of private capital" pressured returns in the targeted asset class of one of the oldest public mortgage REITs, setting the stage for its agreement to sell to another entity that will pursue an entirely different investment strategy.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
DouYu, Huya merger block to prompt users to move to rival livestreaming players
The two game livestreaming platforms are likely to face more competition from Bilibili and Kuaishou following their blocked merger, experts said.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Leveraged Finance
US leveraged loan default rate dips to 0.58%, a 9-year low
The rate crashed below 1% after six straight default-free months. The historical average default rate is 2.9%.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Metals and Mining
Philippines eyes $5.9B Tampakan copper mine development in 2022
The Mines and Geosciences Bureau said the Tampakan copper mine, which holds half of the country's total copper reserves and resources at 15.2 million tonnes, is included in the priority projects targeted to proceed to development by 2022.
—Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
The Week in M&A
Houlihan Lokey targeting global expansion in company's largest-ever deal
Read full article
Sanofi accelerates mRNA vaccine strategy with $3.2B Translate Bio acquisition
Read full article
Mineral Resources to unlock stranded iron ore asset with A$400M Red Hill deal
Read full article
UniCredit's deal for Monte dei Paschi's 'good' assets hangs in the balance
Read full article
Sumitomo Mitsui set to take breather from M&A as capital pressure, risk build up
Read full article
The Big Number
Trending
—Read more on the S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @DarrenSweeney24 on Twitter
On-Demand Webinars:
M&A in Focus: What's next for SPACs?
Watch now
Politics & Policy: Global Trade, Supply Chain Disruptions & Risk
Watch now
The Changing Fintech Landscape: A Snapshot of M&A Themes and Trends
Watch now
Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Check out other weekly newsletters highlighting our exclusive features and analysis:
ESG Insider: News and insights into environmental, social and governance developments driving change in business and investment decisions. Click here to subscribe.
Policy Intel: Explore exclusive news and research on policy and regulatory developments in the U.S. and around the globe. Click here to subscribe.
Essential Healthcare: Our guide to the week's top headlines in pharmaceuticals, biotech, hospitals, medtech and more. Click here to subscribe.
Private Equity Pulse: Need-to-know investments. Sharp insight. Private Equity Pulse offers our top picks of global private equity news stories. Click here to subscribe.
NEXT: Stay up-to-date on how technology is reshaping the future of industries across global markets.