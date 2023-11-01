 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/infographic-the-big-picture-2023-issuer-investor-relations-outlook content esgSubNav
Infographic: The Big Picture 2023 Issuer & Investor Relations Outlook
Global stock markets are down, fears of recession are on the rise and many other macro challenges are facing issuers. As a result, Investor Relations (IR) teams are managing through uncertainty on several fronts as they plan for 2023. In many cases, significant pressure from institutional selling and stock price volatility have driven a shake-up in top shareholder lists. As a result, many teams recognize a need to revisit targeting efforts in a meaningful way.

While budgets for headcount and travel are being reduced, IR teams are being asked to do more than ever. As a result, teams are looking for ways to optimize investor interactions and to balance in-person, virtual and hybrid interactions in a post-pandemic world. All global issuers are focused on ensuring that they have a robust ESG story to tell and that they can reach the right investors with that story. Finally, some corporates are concerned about the potential for shareholder activism given the recent downturns in their stock price and a less rosy near-term outlook.

These challenges and more are on the minds of IR teams as they look to 2023.

