Infographic: Q4 Solar & Wind Power by the Numbers

Despite the global pandemic, the U.S. utility-scale solar generating capacity grew by 4,238 MW in Q4'20, capping a year of steady additions amounting to 10,023 MW. This is an increase of 77.8% in capacity additions from 2019. U.S. now has 49,124 MW of installed utility-scale solar capacity.

Meanwhile, the wind industry added 7,248 MW in the quarter and 13,829 MW of capacity in 2020, an increase of 48% from 2019.

Get essential insights into S&P Global Market Intelligence quarterly review of the U.S. solar and wind power sector:

Solar and wind capacity by the quarter

Largest completed solar and wind power plant projects in Q4'20

Planned projects by development status

Largest owners of planned solar and wind projects in the quarter

Source:S&P Global Market Intelligence. Images for display purposes only.