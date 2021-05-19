 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/infographic-q4-solar-wind-power-by-the-numbers content esgSubNav
Log in to other products

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us
In This List
Blog

Infographic: Q4 Solar & Wind Power by the Numbers
Blog

Infographic: Q4'20 U.S. Power Forecast

Blog

Industries Most and Least Impacted by COVID-19 (Probability of Default Perspective) Recovery Insights: March 2021 Update

Video: Path to Carbon-Free Power Generation by 2035

The 2021 U.S. Renewable Energy Outlook


Infographic: Q4 Solar & Wind Power by the Numbers

Despite the global pandemic, the U.S. utility-scale solar generating capacity grew by 4,238 MW in Q4'20, capping a year of steady additions amounting to 10,023 MW. This is an increase of 77.8% in capacity additions from 2019. U.S. now has 49,124 MW of installed utility-scale solar capacity.

Meanwhile, the wind industry added 7,248 MW in the quarter and 13,829 MW of capacity in 2020, an increase of 48% from 2019.

Get essential insights into S&P Global Market Intelligence quarterly review of the U.S. solar and wind power sector:

  • Solar and wind capacity by the quarter
  • Largest completed solar and wind power plant projects in Q4'20
  • Planned projects by development status
  • Largest owners of planned solar and wind projects in the quarter

Source:S&P Global Market Intelligence. Images for display purposes only.

  • DOWNLOAD INFOGRAPHIC

Infographic: Q4 Solar & Wind Power by the Numbers

Click Here
Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo