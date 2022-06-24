 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/infographic-q122-us-wind-power-by-the-numbers content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Infographic: Q1’22 U.S. Wind Power by the Numbers
Blog

Insight Weekly: US inflation soars; real estate faces slowdown; megadeals drive tech M&A

Blog

World Exploration Trends 2022

Blog

Gold Market Outlook

Blog

Understanding Loss Given Default A Review of Three Approaches


Infographic: Q1’22 U.S. Wind Power by the Numbers

Subscribe to receive our energy content directly to your inbox.

  • Research

Western US wind pipeline buoyed by favorable financials in Wyoming, New Mexico

Read more
  • Research

ERCOT's Texas-size wind portfolio to fall behind on strategic solar shift

Read more
Learn more about our Energy solution
Click here