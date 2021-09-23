 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/industry-top-trends-metals-and-mining-h2-update content esgSubNav

According to S&P Global Ratings Industry Top Trends: Metals and Mining H2-2021 update for the North American and European regions, recovery is taking shape and driven by:

  • Surging metals prices as an unexpected rebound in demand was hampered by tight output
  • Record low interest rates and a weaker U.S. dollar benefit metals prices
  • Financial policies for most mining companies are intact with sustained financial and investment prudence

However, the road to the recovery and the potential for prolonged economic weakness remain a key source of uncertainty. Learn what are the key risks to watch out for.

  DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

