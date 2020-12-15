According to S&P Global Ratings Industry Top Trends 2021: Metals and Mining report, the pandemic had a significant impact on industrial activity, global steel markets, and downstream producers in 2020. Although the world is still emerging from the pandemic, and far from resuming full-blown industrial production, a vastly improving outlook for most metals is expected going into 2021.

However, the road to the recovery and the potential for prolonged economic weakness remain a key source of uncertainty. This could undermine growth, weaken market sentiment, and increase volatility in commodity prices.

