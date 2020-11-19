 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/identifying-datacenter-prospects-for-renewable-energy content
Identifying Datacenter Prospects for Renewable Energy

Electricity from renewable power sources is transforming the U.S. electricity grid in ways few would have anticipated just a few years ago.1 Companies have plans to bring nearly 72 gigawatts of wind and solar plants online in 2020, a considerable increase from recent years. This multinational energy company is a prominent owner and operator of renewable energy plants in the U.S. that are powered by hydropower, wind, geothermal and solar energies. The company is focused on expanding its footprint in geographies and technologies across the country to take advantage of this transformation. The commercial office is charged with assessing opportunities for sustainable power at commercial and industrial sites and wanted access to information that could help identify areas of high demand to support ongoing sales initiatives, plus inform the company’s investment decision-making.

Identifying Datacenter Prospects for Renewable Energy

