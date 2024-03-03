HDFC Securities Investment Research Now Available through S&P Capital IQ Pro

We are pleased to announce that research from HDFC Securities, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, the 7th-largest bank in the world and the largest in India, is now available in the S&P Global Investment Research and Estimates offerings.

HDFC research is available on the S&P Capital IQ Pro platform on a Real-Time Research basis to approved clients, or for any client with an Aftermarket Research license. Approved clients also have access to HDFC earnings estimates.

With 24 senior analysts covering more than 200 Indian companies, research from HDFC provides detailed information on Indian industry trends, listed companies, and economic conditions in India. HDFC adds further value to our Investment Research collection, which contains more than 40 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers, including J.P. Morgan, UBS, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays.

HDFC is the 60th Indian research provider available through the S&P Global Investment Research collection, along with Motilal Oswal, Kotak Securities, ICICI Securities, Spark Capital, and many others.

The S&P Global Investment Research offering continues to expand, providing greater coverage of companies and industries globally, with leading research providers from more than 190 countries. In 2023, S&P welcomed more than 45 new contributors, including Mediobanca, Degroof Petercam, Avior Capital Markets, and Vertical Research.