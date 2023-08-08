Global M&A by the Numbers: Q2 2023

Macro environment headwinds, such as global uncertainty and continued increasing of interest rates by central banks to tackle inflation, continued to affect the worldwide M&A market in Q2. Higher financing costs also caused investors to remain risk-averse. Average transaction sizes fell steeply across all sectors except Energy which, despite having the lowest number of deals at 111, had significantly higher deal value sizes at an average of $503M up 108%, on Q2 2022. This sector also saw the second largest deal of the quarter with ONEOK Inc's acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners for $18.8B.