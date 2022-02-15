 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/global-ma-by-the-numbers-2021-recap content esgSubNav
In This List
Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: 2021 Recap
Blog

Apple device revenues set new record, even as shipments fall 2.2% YoY in Q4'21

Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 51: Booming M&A in Tech

Blog

Fiber and 5G rollouts a baseline view of operators environmental potential

Blog

Investment Banking Essentials Newsletter 2022 February Edition


Global M&A By the Numbers: 2021 Recap

Explore a record-setting year for M&A activity with a look at 2021 sector and regional transactions data. Last year, deal-making made a roaring comeback with $4T in total transaction value surpassing 2020 and 2019 pre-COVID values and volumes. Contributing factors include pent-up demand during 2020, inflation throughout 2021, and sustained record-low interest rates.

Explore our data to assess the M&A landscape
Request Demo
  • DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

Global M&A By the Numbers: 2021 Recap

Click Here
  • BLOG

Global M&A By the Numbers: Q3 2021

Read More