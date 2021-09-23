 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/global-capital-markets-spac-activity-h1-2021 content esgSubNav

Global Capital Markets & SPAC Activity – H1 2021

SPAC IPO activity significantly slowed down in Q2 2021. During this period, SPACs raised a total of $16 billion in capital from IPOs across 110 transactions. While that is the fourth-largest quarterly volume of SPAC issuance registered over the last four and a half years, it represents an 82% decrease from the previous quarter.

Complete the form below to see our new Global Capital Markets Activity Infographic, which includes data on global SPAC IPOs and equity capital markets issuance, the ten largest SPAC and non-SPAC IPOs of the first half of 2021, SPACs that are receiving private investment in public equity (PIPE), and more.

Global Capital Markets Activity – H1 2021

