FCC Filings Show New Fiber Systems Momentum

Twenty-eight unique U.S. internet service providers launched 31 fiber systems from the second half of 2019 through the first half of 2020 based on an analysis of Form 477 filings with the Federal Communications Commission, bringing total new launches from 2017 through the second quarter of 2020 to 108.
This includes six launches in the third quarter of 2019; 24 in the first quarter of 2020; and one in the second quarter of 2020. The 25 launches in the first half of 2020 compare to 30 rollouts inventoried for full year 2019 and 10 and 43 launches in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
The large public fiber operators have ambitious fiber deployment plans. Municipalities and cooperatives, which make up the bulk of the ISPs listed in this analysis, are not expected to punch in the same category.
The sprouting of municipal networks across the nation, however, underlines the broad public premium on fiber, symmetrical broadband; although, cable operators continue to serve more than two-thirds of all wireline broadband subscribers.
Municipal networks arguably spring from upstream demand as they are frequently financed via bonds authorized through referendums. From this perspective, a municipal fiber network may be viewed as a critical public service akin to public libraries and public schools.
