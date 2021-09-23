Europe needs a guarantees of origin program to ensure "green" hydrogen is produced with renewable power, while blending the fuel into existing gas grids should be avoided where possible.
European Energy Insights - June 2021
Insight Weekly: Banks pursue deals; offshore wind transmission; UK broadcasters vs. streamers
Energy Evolution: Utilities eager to charge a growing US electric vehicle fleet
Helping communities impacted by the energy transition
Energy Evolution: Booming electric vehicle demand spurs on mining, metals sector