European Energy Insights - February 2021

In this edition of European Energy Insights we look at the Eemshaven project, a new €3 billion coal power plant, built by the German utility RWE AG in 2015. The Eemshaven project was one of three coal stations commissioned in the Netherlands in 2015 despite rising awareness of the need for drastic climate action, including the adoption of the Paris Agreement on climate change. With a court ruling compelling the Dutch government to announce the phaseout of coal-fired power generation by 2030, what does this mean for investments made by RWE and others, such as France’s Engie SA and Germany’s Uniper SE?
