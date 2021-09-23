 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/deal-trends-in-latin-america-issue-14 content esgSubNav
Deal Trends in Latin America, Issue #14

Highlights

In 2021 YTD, 934 M&A and Private Placements deals, representing $79.1bn in total transaction value were announced.

Brazil is once again the #1 most active country representing 60% of all deal volume in the region year to date.

Healthcare and Utilities are the two largest sectors by total deal values so far in 2021, $13.2bn and $11.1bn respectively.

