Global M&A By the Numbers: Q3 2021
Click here
Deal Trends in Latin America, Issue 13
Click Here
Deal Trends in Latin America, Issue #14
An Investment Bank Leverages Aftermarket Research to Stay Competitive
2021 Year in Review: Highlighting Key Investment Banking Trends
Investment Banking Essentials Newsletter 2021: December Edition
Asia-Pacific M&A By the Numbers: Q3 2021
In 2021 YTD, 934 M&A and Private Placements deals, representing $79.1bn in total transaction value were announced.
Brazil is once again the #1 most active country representing 60% of all deal volume in the region year to date.
Healthcare and Utilities are the two largest sectors by total deal values so far in 2021, $13.2bn and $11.1bn respectively.
Click here
Click Here