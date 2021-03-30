 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/climate-credit-analytics-responding-to-a-global-challenge content esgSubNav
Log in to other products

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us
In This List
Blog

Climate Credit Analytics: Responding to a global challenge
Blog

Asia Pacific Markets Monthly Newsletter March 2021

Blog

Can We Uncover The Subtext Behind Credit Ratings Research? Part I

Video

Climate Credit Analytics: Responding to a global challenge

Corporate America Not Likely To Unwind COVID-19 Debt Buildup Despite Credit Hits


Climate Credit Analytics: Responding to a global challenge

Climate change is prompting investors to consider plausible climate-related scenarios and evaluate the potential impact on their portfolios. Dr Giorgio Baldassarri, Global Head of the Analytic Development Group (ADG) talks about why climate-linked scenarios and credit modelling is a critical issue and how governments and financial regulators are looking to test the resilience of the financial system to various climate-related scenarios.

Learn More about Climate Credit Analytics
Click Here
  • Video

Climate Credit Analytics: Responding to a global challenge

Watch Now