In Western Europe, among countries where regulators publish subscriber bundle figures, Portugal and Spain featured the highest household penetration rate in 2019, at 98.1% and 82.0% respectively. In France, the number is higher than the reported 71.1%, which accounts for "accesses to TV bundled with broadband" and omits non-TV combinations. Meanwhile, Denmark and the Netherlands lag at 28.6% and 34.2%, respectively.

While flourishing in many countries, in others, particularly Nordic markets, the number of triple- and quad-play subscribers is slowing or declining as consumers go online for their TV and video needs and embrace mobile telephony contracts that increasingly offer unlimited calls and texts. The number of bundles containing fixed telephony continued downward in Western Europe in 2020. This has led to an increase in double-play subscribers and triple-play declines in the following markets: the Netherlands and Portugal.