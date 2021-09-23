 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/battery-metals-trends content esgSubNav
Battery Metals Trends

Cobalt, lithium and nickel prices have increased by 55%, 45% and 7% respectively since the start of this year to August 2021. The changes in metals prices have contributed to 60%-110% increment in battery metals costs across various battery types in the past 12 months. With a high growth forecast for passenger PEVs sales, can the battery metals market keep pace with demand?

Get vital insights into our latest battery metals analysis and price projections:

  • Growth of global passenger PEV sales
  • Battery metals costs
  • Battery metals demand and supply outlook
  • Battery metals price forecasts


