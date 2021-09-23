Cobalt, lithium and nickel prices have increased by 55%, 45% and 7% respectively since the start of this year to August 2021. The changes in metals prices have contributed to 60%-110% increment in battery metals costs across various battery types in the past 12 months. With a high growth forecast for passenger PEVs sales, can the battery metals market keep pace with demand?
Get vital insights into our latest battery metals analysis and price projections:
- Growth of global passenger PEV sales
- Battery metals costs
- Battery metals demand and supply outlook
- Battery metals price forecasts
Battery Metals Trends
