Learn more about our battery metals market analysis and forecastsRequest Demo
IM January 2022 — Fundraisings up 5%, fueled by large jump in lithium financings
Read More
The Big Picture: 2022 Metals and Mining Industry Outlook
Read More
Battery Metals Price Recoveries — Where will momentum head?
Using ESG Analysis to Support a Sustainable Future
US utility commissioners: Who they are and how they impact regulation
Q&A: Datacenters: Energy Hogs or Sustainability Helpers?
Insight Weekly: US stock performance; banks' M&A risk; COVID-19 vaccine makers' earnings
Lithium prices to remain strong in 2022 as a result of ongoing market deficit.
Cobalt prices are likely to start correcting in 2022 as logistical bottlenecks ease.
Uptake of nickel-intensive and LFP batteries will reduce cobalt intensity.
Read More
Read More