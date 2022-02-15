 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/battery-metals-price-recoveries-where-will-momentum-head content esgSubNav
Battery Metals Price Recoveries — Where will momentum head?

Highlights

Lithium prices to remain strong in 2022 as a result of ongoing market deficit.

Cobalt prices are likely to start correcting in 2022 as logistical bottlenecks ease.

Uptake of nickel-intensive and LFP batteries will reduce cobalt intensity.

