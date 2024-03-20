Baird Research is Now Exclusively Available in S&P Global’s Aftermarket Research Collection

We are pleased to announce that research from Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, ranked among the top investment research providers in America, is now exclusively available in the S&P Global Aftermarket Research collection.

The 40+ senior analysts from Baird cover more than 700 companies, providing industry overviews, company-specific forecasts and recommendations, and in-depth thematic insights. Baird is regularly featured in Coalition Greenwich’s rankings of top US research firms.

“Delivering actionable, premium research through our integrated platform and analytical tools is central to the value we provide our clients every day,” said Warren Breakstone, Head of S&P Capital IQ Pro solutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The addition of Baird research demonstrates our continued commitment to provide diffentiated insights on companies and industries across the globe.”

“S&P Global reaches new audiences for us, helping Baird build deeper connections with decision-makers across all of the markets we cover,” said David Tarantino, Baird’s Director of Research.

Baird research has been available on S&P Global platforms on a Real-Time Research basis to approved clients since 2014, with more than 75,000 reports available. The entire collection is now accessible to S&P Global clients with an Aftermarket Research license, making it the only Aftermarket library to feature Baird’s content.

Baird adds further value to our Aftermarket Research collection, which contains more than 35 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers, including J.P. Morgan, UBS, Jefferies, Barclays, Citigroup – and now Baird.

The S&P Global Investment Research offering continues to expand, providing greater coverage of companies and industries globally, with leading research providers from more than 190 countries. Over the past 12 months, S&P welcomed more than 45 new Aftermarket Research contributors, including Wells Fargo, Degroof Petercam, ABG Sundal, EFG Hermes, and HDFC.