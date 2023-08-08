Australia M&A by the Numbers: Q2 2023

For Q2 2023, Australia witnessed 232 M&A transactions with USD 13.8 billion total transaction value. Compared to Q2 2022, Q2 2023 saw a decrease in both M&A deal counts and transaction value by 33.3% and49.3%, respectively.

Domestic and outbound markets both saw a large drop in aggregate transaction value by 52.7% and 54.3%, respectively, while inbound market saw a large increase in aggregate transaction value, with a 198.6% for YTD 2023 compared to YTD 2022.

YTD 2023, the Consumer Staples sector showed the largest increase in the inbound market followed by Healthcare in domestic market and Materials in outbound market.