Asia-Pacific M&A By the Numbers: Q4 2022

In Q4 of 2022, APAC experienced a modest 3% increase in deal volume compared to Q3 with an insignificant decrease in total transaction value. When compared to 2021, APAC saw a decline of 11% in deal volume and 24% in transaction value in 2022. The Industrials sector dominated the Q4 2022 deals, with the highest total transaction value of $20.5B, followed by the Materials sector at $12B. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector had the largest average transaction value of $368.4M. China led the APAC region with 334 deals and $28B transaction value, followed closely by Japan at $25.1B. Of which 41% of Japan’s total transaction value came from the acquisition of Toshiba Corporation by Investor Group and Nippon Steel Trading Corporation by Nippon Steel Corporation.

